The Morristown Police Department is asking the public to keep their beloved chaplain in their prayers, as he battles the coronavirus.

According to MPD, Chaplain Don Crider was hospitalized and is currently on life support as he battles the coronavirus.

Crider serves MPD and has also served as a pastor of multiple churches in the Morristown community according to a Facebook post.

