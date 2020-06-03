MPD officer stops traffic to help man in wheelchair cross the street

An officer with the Murfreesboro Police Department helped a man in a wheelchair cross the street on Tuesday.

An MPD officer helped a man in a wheelchair to safety. / Source: Roy Woods

MPD wrote in a Facebook post that their officer Cami Stamps assisted a man in a wheelchair trying to cross a busy intersection on Northfield Blvd.

Roy Brown caught the whole thing on camera. Stamps can be seen pushing the man across the street to safety, while other MPD officers in patrol vehicles blocked traffic with their lights flashing.

