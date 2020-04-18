MTSU works with indigenous filmmakers on Amazon project

Two professors at Middle Tennessee State University are helping indigenous filmmakers in Brazil tell the story of their efforts to save the Amazon rainforest, according to a news release from the school.

The professors previously created a film with the indigenous Kayapó people about the descent of the Star Goddess and the origin of agriculture. Then Richard Pace, with the Department of Sociology and Anthropology, helped write a grant request for National Geographic, according to the release.

That resulted in about $70,000 in funding for Kayapó filmmaker Pat-i and his colleagues for a project called “Indigenous Filmmaker Warriors in Defense of Biocultural Conservation.” It will consist of two short films and a film series for social media that will document the struggles of the Kayapó to protect the rainforest, according to the release.

