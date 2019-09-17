How to get tickets: Macklemore free concert at Thompson-Boling Area

Macklemore is coming to Knoxville for a fee show on October 25.

U.S. Cellular is celebrating its 35th anniversary of offering wireless service in the Knoxville area by hosting a free concert featuring the Grammy Award-winning artist Macklemore on Oct. 25 at Thompson-Boling Arena.

Macklemore, a hip-hop artist and songwriter from Seattle, Washington, has won four Grammy Awards including Best Rap Album 2014 (The Heist), Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance. As of August 2019, the music video “Thrift Shop” has amassed 1.3 billion views on YouTube.com. Collectively Macklemore’s music videos have been viewed over 2.7 billion times, and he is one of only two rappers to have a Diamond-certified single. Macklemore was honored with the Stevie Ray Vaughan Award from MusiCares in 2019 in recognition of his commitment to helping others in the addiction recovery process.

“We are thrilled to have Macklemore, a global superstar, for this free event as we celebrate 35 years of service in Knoxville,” said Nathan Waddell, director of sales for U.S. Cellular in East Tennessee. “Our longstanding commitment to Knoxville is a source of pride for all of us at U.S. Cellular, and as a dedicated member of the business community, we hope music fans will join us for what is sure to be an incredible concert.”

How to get tickets for the Knoxville free concert:

Free tickets will be available at select U.S. Cellular retail stores in Knoxville on Saturday, Sept. 28. The locations are listed at www.USCellularCelebrates.com. Tickets will be distributed in pairs on a first-come, first-served basis, to customers and non-customers 16 years or older. Each store will have a limited quantity of tickets.

In addition to providing free entry to the show for the community, U.S. Cellular will host a sweepstakes for VIP tickets. One grand prize winner will receive two VIP tickets to the show with access to an artist meet and greet, a merchandise package and a $50 concessions voucher, while 35 first prize winners will receive two VIP tickets*. Fans can enter at www.USCellularCelebrates.com. U.S. Cellular customers will also have the opportunity to enter the general admission seating area 30 minutes earlier than the general public.

