Macklemore honors Pat Summitt during free concert at Thompson-Boling Arena

Grammy award-winning rapper Macklemore honored Pat Summitt during his free concert at Thompson-Boling Arena Friday night.

Macklemore performed a free concert in Thompson-Boling Arena on Oct. 25. / (MGN)

The rapper took a moment in the middle of his show to give a shoutout to legendary Lady Vols head coach Pat Summitt.

"This is the house that Pat Summitt built," Macklemore said. Macklemore also said Pat Summitt was legendary.

U.S. Cellular celebrated its 35th anniversary of providing service in Knoxville by hosting the free concert on Oct. 25.

Free tickets were available at select U.S. Cellular stores in Knoxville in late Sept. Tickets were passed out on a first-come, first-serve basis.

“We are thrilled to have Macklemore, a global superstar, for this free event as we celebrate 35 years of service in Knoxville,” said Nathan Waddell, director of sales for U.S. Cellular in East Tennessee. “Our longstanding commitment to Knoxville is a source of pride for all of us at U.S. Cellular, and as a dedicated member of the business community, we hope music fans will join us for what is sure to be an incredible

concert.”

