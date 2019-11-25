Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade may be without balloons this year

The timeless Thanksgiving tradition of watching the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade may not be the same this year.

Officials in New York said they may have to ground the iconic balloons due to windy conditions. The large balloons cannot be flown when winds exceed 23 mph and gusts exceed 34 mph, per city regulations.

The much-loved Cat in the Hat balloon injured four people in 1997 after it was overtaken by strong winds. The following year, city officials instituted new regulations for grounding the giant balloons, according to CBS-affiliate WTVF.

The National Weather Service forecasted winds of 22 mph and wind gusts of 39 mph during the parade. While the winds do not exceed the regulations, the gusts do. New York officials said they will have to monitor wind conditions and decide whether or not the balloons will be flown.

Officials said the call will not be made until Thursday because wind conditions can quickly change. The last time the iconic balloons didn't fly on Thanksgiving was 1971.

