A man who Madisonville mayor says is a city Alderman has been charged with reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon.

Records show that James Kevin Bledsoe was charged after an incident involving a gun.

The exact nature of the incident is unclear.

Mayor Glenn Moser said he was aware of the incident but had no comment. He also said the Bledsoe served as the Parks and Recreation Commissioner.

