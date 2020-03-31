Magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes in Idaho

A large earthquake struck north of Boise, Idaho, on Tuesday evening, with people across a large area reporting shaking.

The U.S. Geological Survey reports the magnitude 6.5 temblor struck just before 5 p.m.

It was centered 73 miles northeast of Meridian, Idaho. A restaurant owner in Stanley near where the quake hit said his whole house was rattling from the force of it.

