Major Leaguers making the most of time at home

Play Ball! Words that fans and players alike long to hear and that includes Brett Martin, who's spent part of this time away from the stadium watching some of the sports' classic games, ”They've done a great job of putting some reruns on of old games, I sat and watched game seven of the world series when the Cubs won a couple years ago and that was kind of cool to watch that again."

A former Walters State standout, Martin is now a relief pitcher for the Texas Rangers and like all big leaguers, doing their best to stay sharp and physically fit during these unusual times, ”Right now I'm trying to treat it as if the season was still going on I'm still working out as if we were playing right now . I'm trying not to do too much because when that time does come to play I don't want to be worn out because I'm doing too much right now."

Like Martin , Lane Thomas is in the process of launching his Major League career, but instead right now, the Bearden grad is sharing an extended Spring with family and friends here in East Tennessee saying, "We haven't been home this time of year in six, seven years so it's disappointing we didn't get to start and all but I'm trying to make the best of it and also stay ready for whenever the call comes that it's time to go back."

Players like former Brave and current Texas Ranger Mike Minor, who's also been working out here in Knoxville, would need at least two weeks to prepare for a return to the diamond for what would be a shortened 2020 season. The hope is for play to begin sometime in June, but for these guys, the greater desire is to defeat what’s proven to be a relentless opponent adds Thomas, ”The scary thing for me is that the virus is obviously super dangerous for a certain group of people and just how it's affected the economy and the working person to, it makes you not take anything for granted for sure."

Thomas made his Major League debut last April hitting a home run in his first at bat for the Cardinals. Brett Martin also made it to the show for the first time last season as a member of the Rangers.

