Major crash closes I-40 ramp in west Knoxville for hours

A crash involving two tractor-trailers on Friday morning has closed a west Knoxville ramp off I-40 for hours.

I-40 east ramp to Papermill Drive

The I-40 Eastbound ramp to Papermill Drive will be closed for several hours due to an overturned tractor-trailer carrying approximately 35,000 pounds of candy.

A little after 5 a.m. Knoxville police responded to the accident involving two tractor-trailers on the I-40 east ramp to Papermill Drive.

When police arrived they found one of the trucks had overturned.

Police have closed the ramp I-40 eastbound ramp to Papermill and Northshore ramp, and it's expected to be closed for several hours to clean up the crash.

TDOT said in a post that the ramp is expected to clear around 10:00 a.m. Friday morning.

