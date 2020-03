A Breathitt County road was closed Wednesday morning due to a major rockslide.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said the slide was on KY 30, about 18 miles east of Jackson.

Large boulders were on the road. Power lines were also damaged in the slide.

Crews hoped to reopen one lane overnight.

As of 5:45 a.m., both lanes were still blocked.

