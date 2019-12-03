Truck fire threatens gas tanks at West Knox County Petro

Rural Metro Fire is working a major truck fire that is threatening the gas tanks and other trucks at the Petro on North Watt Road in West Knox County.

A tractor trailer caught fire around 1 a.m. Tuesday.

Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler credits Rural Metro for their quick response Tuesday morning. The sheriff is asking that you avoid the area if possible as crews will be on the scene several more hours.

The tractor trailer was carrying mattresses. The fire was contained around 2:10 Tuesday morning. Clean up is extensive. The truck side of Petrol will be closed for an extended period of time.

The building has been evacuated. No injuries have been reported.

