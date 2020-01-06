Makers Donuts announced reopening plans for 2020

A local donut shop, Maker's Donuts, announced on Facebook that it will be re-opening in 2020.

The popular donut shop in North Knoxville closed in February of 2018 due to an issue the owners had, leaving fans disappointed.

A previous post on Facebook says Maker's was looking for a new owner to take over the shop in 2018.

Maker's Donuts has received a positive response from fans on Facebook who seem excited about its return.

Maker's Donuts told WVLT, "It is not ready to announce its location just yet."

