Makes Cents jewelry raises awareness for suicide prevention

For East Tennessee woman, Christinea Beane, a penny makes more sense than a cent.

In her past, she struggled with depression, often comparing her feelings to pennies.

"If you look a little beneath the surface there's a lot of rejection and abandonment. People argue it's worthless or shouldn't be in circulation because it costs more to make than it's worth," said Beane.

After her childhood friend committed suicide, Beane contemplated taking her own life.

"I have to find a different way to battle my demons and suicide was not the answer."

She found hope right at her feet. The penny turned into a symbol of hope for Beane. She would find them on the ground during tough times and around people who were special to her, like her friend, John Mason.

"I had a friend who was going downhill fast. She had talked about killing herself," said Mason.

Mason, who is the bassist in singer Darius Rucker's band, asked Beane to make his friend something special. She made a bracelet and included a penny in the jewelry.

"It creates an incredible story to tell people when they ask about it. this is what it means, this is where it came from this is what it stands for and that's a powerful conversation," said Mason.

Beane continued making jewelry, with hopes to continue that conversation. She started a business she calls Makes Cents. Every piece includes a penny to shed light on suicide and mental illness.

"It generates awareness and the abolishment of the stigma of mental illness and gives people the freedom from it. The promise is no matter how hard things get that suicide is not the answer," said Beane.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.