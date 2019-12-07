AUDIO: Man's fake call about son's death under investigation by Ala. police

An Alabama police department has released audio from what they said is a hoax 911 call in order to possibly identify the caller.

Source: Dothan Police Department

The Dothan Police Department said the Dothan 911 received a hoax 911 call on December 5. According to police, the caller told dispatch that his 15-year-old son shot his nine-year-old son in the head. In the audio call, you can hear the caller tell the dispatcher that his older son fled.

Investigators said when emergency responders arrived at the location given by the caller, no one was there.

Police released the video in the hopes that someone could identify the caller's voice.

According to WTVY, making a false 911 call in Alabama is a misdemeanor; however, repeated false calls could result in harsher punishment.

