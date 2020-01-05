Man accidentally shoots himself at gun show in South Carolina, deputy says

A man accidentally shot himself while unloading his gun at a gun show in South Carolina, according to officials.

Deputies said the man was unloading his handgun in his car when the gun went off.

Authorities said the law requires people not to have loaded guns going into a gun show.

The man shot himself in the leg below the knee, officials said.

Foster said the bullet did go through the leg and the man was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WIS. All rights reserved.