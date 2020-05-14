Man accused of attempted murder tracked to Campbell County motel

The Campbell County Sheriff's Office helped arrest a man wanted for the attempted murder of a Kentucky law enforcement officer Thursday morning.

According to a release from the sheriff's office, deputies responded to a request for aid at around 10 a.m. after a man accused in the attempted murder was rumored to be in Jellico.

Investigators tracked the suspect down to a motel room in Jellico. The sheriff's office said he was taken into custody without incident with help from Kentucky State Police, Jellico City Police and the Whitley County Sheriff's Office.

