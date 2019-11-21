Man accused of dismembering parents to appear in court

A man accused of dismembering his parents and putting their bodies in acid is scheduled to appear in Knox County Court on Friday, November 22.

Source: KCSO

In 2017, Joel Guy Jr., 31, was indicted on two counts of first degree murder, two counts of abuse of a corpse and one count of felony murder after a "horrific" crime in November 2016 at Guy's parent's home on Goldenview Lane.

According to court records, Guy was set to appear on Friday for a motion, with his trial scheduled for February 24, 2020.

The crime

Sometime between November 25 and November 26 in 2016, two victims, identified 61-year-old Joel and 55-year-old Lisa Guy, were found dismembered. Their remains were discovered in containers of acidic chemicals at 11434 Goldenview Lane. The containers were found in different parts of the home.

Knox County investigators said someone reported that Lisa never showed up for work, which prompted the search.

Investigators said there were signs of a struggle in the home and that the victims were possibly tortured. Officials described the crime scene as "horrific."

"It would be described as horrific, a very gruesome crime scene," said Major Michael MacLean, of the Knox County Sheriff's Office.

Officials said Joel and Lisa Guy were viciously stabbed, and their bodies were dismembered and placed in an acid-based solution to destroy evidence. Law enforcement said neighbors did not hear anything.

Arrest of Joel Guy Jr.

Joel and Lisa Guy's son, Joel Guy Jr., lived in Baton Rouge, Louisiana at the time of the murders. Police described him as an Louisiana State University dropout.

At the time, a neighbor to the victims told WVLT News she was shocked by what happened. "I'm shocked," said Karen Holton. "I had never really spoken to him; he was very quiet and kept to himself." Officials said he had no prior criminal history.

Investigators said Guy was facing financial difficulties and believed his parents were going to cut him off. Before the crime took place, officials said Guy was captured on video purchasing cleaning products at a Knoxville Walmart.

On November 29, 2016, officials with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and members of a SWAT team swarmed Guy's apartment and arrested him.

In January 2017, he was extradited from Louisiana and transported to the Roger D. Wilson Center where he was held on a $2 million dollar bond.

Copyright 2019 WVLT News. All rights reserved.