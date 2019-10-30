Man accused of kidnapping woman outside of Knoxville store

A man was arrested and charged with kidnapping after an incident outside of a Knoxville store on October 28.

According to a police report, Shane Canipe was charged with aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault after a witness said she saw him attack and take a woman out of the parking lot at the Walmart on Clinton Highway.

The witness told investigators that she saw Canipe hit the woman and pick her up and slam her to the ground. She told officers that the victim was trying to run away from Canipe when he chased her, hit her and grabbed her.

The report said Canipe and the woman left shortly after in a blue truck traveling down Clinton Highway. Investigators performed a traffic stop on a truck matching the description and found that the victim was driving and Snipe was in the passenger seat.

The victim told investigators that she in Canipe were in the store's parking lot after sleeping in the car together the night before. According to the report, the victim said Canipe had wanted her to drive him somewhere but she refused. After repeated requests to drive him somewhere, the victim said she told Canipe he could drive himself, and she exited the truck.

She told investigators that she was walking away from the vehicle when Canipe chased her down and forced her into the drivers seat and forced her to drive. She told investigators that she drove because she was afraid. According to the report, the victim said when they saw a police car make a u-turn and get behind them, Canipe pulled out a knife and threatened to stab the victim in the chest if she stopped for police.

The victim said when she slowed down for police, Canipe put the knife back in his backpack. Investigators said they searched the truck and found a knife in a backpack with the name "Shane" etched into it.

Investigators said Canipe denied the allegations and said he was trying to help the victim out of a bad relationship.

