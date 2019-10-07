Man accused of murdering Kentucky woman with RV

A man is accused of killing a woman by running over her with an RV.

Police told KFVS that someone called to report finding a deceased woman in the parking lot of the Paducah/McCracken County Convention and Expo Center around 3:10 a.m. Sunday.

Investigators said surveillance video shows James Vanvactor, 49, of Grand Rivers, Ky. and Angela Hale, 40 of Calvert City, Ky. arguing outside of the center around 1 a.m.

Police said Hale could be seen sitting behind the RV when Vanvactor got into the RV and drove in reverse.

Vanvactor remained in the RV and police said he is not the person who called for help.

Vanvactor is charged with murder-domestic violence, resisting arrest, leaving the scene of an accident and failure to render aid.

He is lodged in the McCracken County Detention Center on a $1,000,000 bond.