Man accused of setting home on fire with kids inside, placing loaded rifles around property, hiding in bush from police

An Oldham County man is behind bars and facing several charges, including arson.

Police were called to a home on Jacob Drive in Westport around 3:15 a.m. Sunday after Richard Brown reportedly set it on fire with his wife and children inside. Westport Assistant Fire Chief David Pendleton said the fire started in an upstairs bedroom on the right side of the house and eventually burned through the roof.

“It was a big deal," Pendleton said. "It woke us up. It was a little foggy, and you know, we had to clear the cobwebs and realize this is a serious situation.”

When emergency crews arrived, they found loaded rifles placed around the property. They also found Brown hiding in a bush with the help of a heat signature camera.

“Of course, you know, it was dispatched that it was a possible arson," Pendleton said. "So we were watching ourselves and trying to get as much information as we could at the scene. Of course, police were running around. So, it was a little dangerous situation for us. It kind of had us worried about things.”

Brown’s arrest report reveals he fought with police when they found him.

Brown is charged with arson, 3rd degree assault of an officer, resisting arrest, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and wanton endangerment.

“We were there for almost ten hours," Pendleton said. “It was a long fire, along with the investigation and everything and putting out hot spots.”

Everyone inside the home made it out safely.