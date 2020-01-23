Man accused of sexually abusing victim while wife took pictures, Kentucky police say

Kentucky investigators have accused a couple of rape and incest.

WAVE reported that Paxton Yates and Christina Yates were arrested Tuesday after being interviewed by investigators.

Kentucky State Police said the man admitted to abusing an underage relative multiple times and that both he and his wife took videos and photos of the crimes.

WAVE reported that are facing charges including incest, rape and creating and having child pornography.

