Knoxville man accused of swinging at officers during arrest

One man is behind bars after records show he was accused of drunkenly swinging at officers.

According to police, Joshua Mitchell was kicked out of a bar on Central Street.

When officers arrived at the scene, they reported that Mitchell appeared unsteady on his feet, had bloodshot eyes and a strong odor of alcohol.

Police said they attempted to help Mitchell find a safe ride home. That's when he allegedly refused and started to swing at officers.

Mitchell was arrested and charged with resisting arrest and public intoxication.

