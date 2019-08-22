Indiana man on trial for allegedly killing and cannibalizing ex-girlfriend

The prosecution and defense made opening statements Wednesday in the trial of Joseph Oberhansley, who is accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend, Tammy Jo Blanton, and eating parts of her body.

Joseph Oberhansley is accused of killing his girlfriend and eating part of her body. (Source: WAVE/Gray News)

A jury must decide whether he broke into the home of his ex-girlfriend in 2014, before raping and murdering her.

In court Wednesday, Oberhansley said he didn’t kill Blanton.

“State prosecution knows I’m not guilty in this case. That’s why they dropped the death penalty,” he said. “Two black male suspects broke into the house and killed Tammy.”

Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull painted a grim picture for the jurors, telling them how Blanton had become very afraid of the man she’d been living with for a few months at her home in Jeffersonville.

He told jurors that the weekend before the murder, Oberhansley held Blanton captive, raping her, eventually leading her to change her locks and kick him out of the house.

Oberhansley interjected during the prosecutor’s opening statements, at one point saying he objected, and another time contradicting the prosecutor about what he was telling the jury, saying “You don’t have any proof of that.”

Mull described to jurors how Oberhansley broke into Blanton’s home on Sept. 11, 2014, stabbing her 25 times. Some of those stab wounds were to her nose and mouth.

Nearly five years after Blanton’s death and a number of delays in the case, Mull said he’s ready to get to work with the trial.

“The family has been so patient,” he said. “And it’s been something that has weighed on me every single day as the Clark County prosecutor, the fact that this case was pending, untried, and this family hasn’t received justice yet.”

The defense's opening statements were much shorter. Instead, they asked the jury to look at the evidence presented from all sides and to keep an open mind, especially when hearing Oberhansley’s interview with police.

Defense attorney Brent Westerfeld said Oberhansley is delusional, having a difficult time understanding the proceedings because of his mental illness.

An insanity defense will not be used in the case, at Oberhansley’s insistence, but Westerfeld said his mental health needs to be weighed.

“We believe his decision making was the result of his mental illness, and we believe that makes this process unfair,” Westerfield said. “You know, when a crazy person is deciding what his defense is, that’s a problem in our mind under the constitution.”

