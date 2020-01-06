Man and woman found shot on side of Lexington road

Lexington Police Department are investigating an early morning shooting that sent two people to the hospital Monday.

According to WKYT, first responders found a man and a woman with gunshot wounds on the side of the street near the intersection of Winchester Road and Eastland Parkway on Jan. 6, 2020.

Police said they told officers they were robbed, but each gave a different story.

Officials have not determined where the shooting took place because the victims are being uncooperative.

