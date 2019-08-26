Knoxville man charged with peeping on 13-year-old girl in women's bathroom

A Knoxville man was arrested after he reportedly looked over a stall wall while a 13-year-old girl was inside the bathroom at the Dollar General on Emory Road on Friday.

According to records, the victim said she was in the women's restroom when she noticed a man's shoe in the stall next to her. She said she heard a man moving around, then noticed him looking down and smiling at her over the stall door.

That's when she said she quickly got dressed and ran out of the bathroom. She ran into the manager of the store who reportedly asked her what was wrong because she appeared distressed. The girl told the manager there was a man in the women's restroom.

According to the report, the manager told the girl to go to her mother, then investigated the restroom where he found David Donton, 25.

The manager reportedly had to ask Donton to exit the restroom multiple times.

According to records, when Donton came out of the restroom he told the manager that he did look over the stall at the victim.

The suspect's step-father told police that Donton has an addiction to porn and that this is not the first incident in which Donton has been caught entering a women's restroom.

Donton was arrested and charged with Invasion of Privacy.

