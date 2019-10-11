Tennessee man, accused of assaulting woman and pouring insecticide down her throat

A 58-year-old man is facing several charges after police say he assaulted a woman and poured insecticide down her throat.

Officers responded to a burglary and criminal assault Wednesday, in the 1100 block of Wrenwood Street.

The victim told police her next-door neighbor, Norman Hudson, forced her inside her house and assaulted her.

She said she came home, after dropping her children off at school, to retrieve her phone when she noticed Hudson on the side of her house.

He told her that he was looking for something.

She said once she turned around to unlock the door, Hudson stuck something in her side and forced his way into her home.

According to an affidavit, he grabbed a knife from the kitchen, forced her clothes off and criminally assaulted her.

The victim said he hit her in the head and face and stabbed her in the neck.

He then poured Hot Shot Ant & Roach spray and Hot Shot Roach Killing Powder down her throat.

The victim said he also forced her to give him her bank card pin number that he later used to retrieve unauthorized funds from her account.

Hudson is charged with aggravated rape, robbery, burglary, kidnapping, criminal attempted felony and illegal possession of a debit/credit card.