Man arrested after 7 trafficking victims found in vehicle in NC

Troopers say a suspect was taken into custody hours after after seven human trafficking victims were found inside a vehicle near Cleveland County Tuesday afternoon.

According to the North Carolina Highway Patrol, the incident happened during a traffic stop on I-85 near Mile Marker 8 when troopers pulled over a gray Toyota Sequoia.

When officers looked inside the SUV, they found seven people who were later determined to be victims of human trafficking. In addition to this, troopers also found methamphetamines and other illegal substances inside the vehicle.

The suspect, identified as 37-year-old Edgar Ortiz, initially fled the scene, but was apprehended and taken into custody later Tuesday night.

He is currently being held without bond on multiple charges.

