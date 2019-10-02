Man arrested after reportedly vandalizing Harriman Public Library

Harriman police said a man was arrested after the Harriman Public Library was burglarized

Officers were dispatched to the library around 8:20 a.m., Monday.

Investigators said Donnie Rose reportedly vandalized an antique wooden door and frame to gain access to the office.

According to officials, Rose stole nearly $600 from the office.

Surveillance video showed Rose forcing his way into the library and searching the building before he turned off the power to the surveillance system.

Rose was arrested by Harriman police for burglary, vandalism and theft under $1000.

Reports state Rose was found with methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia during his arrest.

Officials said he was additionally charged with simple possession of schedule II and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Rose was taken to the Roane County Sheriff's Office and booked by Corrections Officers.

