Man arrested after downtown Knoxville burglary and break-in spree

Investigators confirmed that a spree of Knoxville burglaries that happened on Monday were likely connected.

Randall Cooper was arrested in connections to a spree of break-ins and burglaries / Source: (Knox County Sheriff's Office)

KPD told WVLT News that the same individual, identified as Mark Randall Cooper, 50, is facing pending charges in relation to break-ins at Yassin's Falafel House, Graphic Connections Inc. and Last Days of Autumn Brewery.

Cooper was taken into custody by police on Tuesday just after noon inside an abandoned building on East Depot Avenue.

Cooper had an outstanding warrant from Alabama for Violation of Parole in relation to previous burglary offenses.

