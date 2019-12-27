Man arrested after allegedly attempting to choke Knoxville K-9

The Knoxville Police Department said a man faces multiple charges after allegedly fleeing from police outside of a Knoxville store on Christmas Eve.

According to KPD, officers approached a "suspicious vehicle" at the Weigel's on Summit Hill Drive after the occupants allegedly made several hand-to-hand drug transactions.

Police said they spoke to the people in the vehicle for several minutes when the vehicle's passenger, 32-year-old Derek Peterson, got nervous. Investigators said they asked Peterson to step out of the car and attempted to place him in handcuffs when he reportedly began to resist arrest.

KPD said Peterson and the officers got into a fight, and Peterson ran towards Willow Avenue. K-9 Jack was released and, KPD said, helped take down Peterson "after a lengthy struggle." According to a release from KPD, two officers were punched in the face during the fight, and police said Peterson tried to choke K-9 Jack.

KPD said neither the officers nor the K-9 needed medical attention.

According to the release, a "significant amount of suspected narcotics" was found on Peterson's person. Investigators also said Peterson had two outstanding warrants for possession with intent to sell and theft.

KPD said Peterson was booked into the Knox County Detention Center for two counts of assault, two counts of simple possession, criminal impersonation and evading arrest among other charges.

