Man arrested after armed robbery at Knoxville Weigel's

Weigel's at 6532 Maynardville Pike was robbed at gunpoint on Oct. 12, according to court documents.

Richard Thomas Whitaker has been charged with aggravated robbery in relation to the incident after a Weigel's employee said he approached the counter, pulled out a gun and demanded all the money in the register.

Records show a total of $585 was stolen from the store.

The incident was captured on surveillance camera, according to police.

Whitaker was taken into custody on October 28 on a $30,000 bond. He is set to appear in court on November 8.

