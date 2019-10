Deputies with the Laurel County Sheriff's Office say one man is behind bars Wednesday.

Police found 26-year-old James Horton along US 25 just north of London jumping out in front of cars.

He also had two butcher knives and a clown mask.

Horton is charged with public intoxication.

He was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

