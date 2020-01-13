Man arrested after multi-state police chase from Tennessee to Virginia

Officials said a man was arrested after he led deputies on a multi-state chase through Tennessee and Virginia, WJHL reported.

Officials with the Scott County Sheriff's Office said Austin Blake Burchfield was involved in a pursuit in Northeast Tennessee and Southeast Virginia.

When the suspect entered Scott County, Virginia, deputies used spike strips in an attempt to stop the suspect. Officials said, despite the tires being flattened Burchfield continued to run.

"The suspect drove his car down a hill near a wooded area and attempted to flee on foot... Methamphetamine, marijuana and several Klonopin were seized from the vehicle," SCSO said in a release.

Officials said a passenger that left the vehicle during the pursuit was a juvenile who was wanted for armed carjacking in Tennessee.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WJHL. All rights reserved.