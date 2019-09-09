Man charged with attempted murder after reported exchange of fire on Dandridge Avenue

One man is behind bars after court documents show he is accused of instigating an exchange of fire on Dandridge Avenue.

According to reports, the shooting happened on August 29.

Shaquil "T-Hi" Murphy allegedly produced two handguns and began firing at the victim. A witness told police the argument was over a meth pipe.

The victim responded by retrieving his own gun and returning fire, hitting Murphy at least three times.

After Murphy fell to the ground, police said he got up and was driven away from the scene.

Shaquil Murphy was identified as the suspect in a lineup. He was taken into custody and charged with attempted first-degree murder.