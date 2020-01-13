Man arrested after breaking into Knoxville fire hall while searching for food

Officials with the Knoxville Police Department said a man accused of breaking into a fire hall on Linden Avenue was arrested.

Police said the suspect, Jeffrey Sligh, 54, reportedly entered the rear door of the fire hall while the fire truck was gone around 8 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11. Sligh continued through the hall until he was spotted in the habitation quarters, according to reports.

A firefighter said he called police after being woken up by Sligh walking through the room in an attempt to commit a theft.

Sligh was arrested for aggravated burglary, according to KPD. Police said Sligh admitted to breaking into the fire hall to search for food.

On Jan. 8 Knoxville firefighters reported their vehicles had been broken into outside the fire hall on Linden Ave. KPD officials said there is currently no information that the two incidents are related.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

