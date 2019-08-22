Man accused of firing shots at woman outside Northshore senior center

According to court documents, one man is behind bars after being charged with attempted murder in a shooting at 8804 S. Northshore Drive that happened Tuesday.

The reported address is listed at Northshore Heights Senior Living Center.

Records show that Nicholas Walton Boggs sent a photo of a woman's vehicle to her on Facebook while she was at work.

When she came outside, Boggs reportedly knelt down behind a bush and fired three shots toward the woman as she ran back inside.

The woman reported hearing three loud bangs and told the police bullets struck the doorway.

Boggs is a convicted felon who was not authorized to possess a firearm.

Boggs had already left the scene when Knoxville police arrived but was later arrested and booked on charges of attempted first-degree murder, felony possession of a firearm and others.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.