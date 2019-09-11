Man arrested after reportedly holding a woman hostage with hammer

The Anderson County Sheriff's Office arrested a man following a hostage situation Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of Bison Court in Powell at 3:42 p.m.

Officers said they were advised by bail bondsman fugitive recovery agents that Rickey Moore, 44, was inside the residence holding a woman hostage with a hammer.

Moore had two outstanding warrants in Anderson County for failure to appear and a criminal capias, according to reports.

Moore reportedly refused to surrender to the bail agents and charged them with a hammer.

ACSO officials said bail agents deployed a gas agent to clear the home, but Moore refused.

According to reports, ACSO deputies arrived at the scene and entered the residence with gas masks. Deputies found Moore holding up the female against the wall.

Officials say deputies were able to free the hostage.

Moore resisted arrest, ACSO said, but was detained and transported to the Anderson County County Jail.

Officials said, in addition to his outstanding warrants, Moore was charged with three counts of aggravated assault, domestic assault and resisting arrest.

