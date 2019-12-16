Man arrested after reportedly robbing two Knoxville Pilot stations

Knox County court documents show a man with a lengthy arrest history was taken into custody after reportedly robbing a Pilot gas station Saturday night.

KPD officers said they were called to the Pilot on the 2500 block of Broadway Street. An employee told police Antonio Ferguson reportedly walked into the gas station and grabbed a 12-pack of beer from the cooler. According to reports, Ferguson then began to walk towards the door.

Police said the employee confronted Ferguson before he grabbed her arm and shoved her. Ferguson left the building without paying for the beer, according to reports.

Ferguson was arrested and later identified after giving police a false identity. He faces robbery charges.

At the beginning of the month, Ferguson was arrested on charges of criminal impersonation, according to reports.

Officials said Ferguson signed in to be seen at the University of Tennessee Medical Center with a false identity. Records show Ferguson attempted to sign in under the name Antonyo Smith and provided a false social security number.

Staff members said they recognized Ferguson, who had previously been banned from campus for loitering and criminal impersonation. Ferguson was arrested in 2016 for the same crime.

According to court documents, on Nov. 25, Ferguson was arrested after he reportedly robbed a different Pilot gas station on Sutherland Ave. at knifepoint. Police said two employees said Ferguson entered the gas station and had a strong odor of alcohol, bloodshot eyes, slurred speech and was unsteady on his feet.

Ferguson reportedly attempted to take a female employee's cellphone. Court documents stated a male employee tried to intervene but Ferguson pulled a pocket knife on the employees and told the employees not to come any closer to him.

When police arrived, officers tried to speak to the witnesses but said Ferguson became enraged and yelled at the witnesses before trying to re-enter the store.

Police said Ferguson gave a false name to officers on the scene. Ferguson was charged with criminal impersonation, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct and public intoxication.

Ferguson has been charged with multiple criminal offenses dating back to 2015.

