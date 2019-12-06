Man convicted after traveling to Memphis with 10 pounds of meth

Officials said an Arkansas man was arrested for drug possession after the district attorney's office said he rode a bus from Texas to Memphis with 10 pounds of meth in his luggage.

Memphis police conducted a safety check on a Megabus on route from Dallas. Police said as they boarded the bus, Corey Young, 42, who was out on parole, ran to the upper deck and left a backpack behind with four large bags of meth and two handguns, WMC reported. Officials said one of the guns was reported stolen.

A jury convicted Young on Wednesday on two felony counts for unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture and possession of a firearm, according to the DA's office.

Officials said Young has seven other felony convictions and is on parole for a drug conviction in Texas. Young is being held without bond and could face 18 to 49 years in federal prison.

Copyright 2019 WVLT via WMC. All rights reserved.