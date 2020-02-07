Man arrested for reportedly carrying 70 pounds of marijuana at Nashville Airport

Nashville police said a man was arrested after officials caught him carrying luggage with nearly 70 pounds of marijuana at the Nashville International Airport.

A K9 with the Nashville Airport Police flagged down two large, black suitcases, both of which had tags stating they belonged to Dnedric Kelly, 28.

Police said both suitcases were placed on a baggage belt. Airport detectives in street clothes approached Kelly, WTVF reported.

Airport police took Kelly and his bags to an office where the bags were searched. Inside the bags, officials said they found comforters and 69 pounds of marijuana in individually packaged, vacuum-sealed bags.

Kelly is charged with felony drug possession and being held on a $75,000 bond.

