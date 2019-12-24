Man arrested for robbing Knoxville Cracker Barrel faces additional charges

A man accused in the robbery of a Knoxville Cracker Barrel has been charged with another robbery.

Lawrence Kraus, 58, reportedly had a weapon under a blanket and demanded money in a register from a cashier at the Cracker Barrel on Central Avenue Pike on December 22.

Deputies with the Knox County Sheriff's Officer found Kraus on foot on Rowan Road within 10 minutes of the reported robbery. He was charged with aggravated robbery and theft.

On December 24, Knoxville police announced Kraus had been charged with three additional thefts and another robbery that took place over a three-day period.

Knoxville police said that, just before Kraus robbed the restaurant, he reportedly stole a woman's purse from WaveMAX Laundry on Schubert Road. The victim said she was doing laundry when he grabbed her purse and ran out the door. The woman told police she chased him on foot, and Kraus handed the purse to an unknown man before taking off.

The woman was able to retrieve her purse.

Police also said Kraus stole another woman's from the same location on December 19.

Kraus is also charged with a theft that happened around 1:45 p.m. on December 21 at the Embroidery To Go on Merchant Drive. Investigators said Kraus went to the register, asked for change for a $5 and grabbed money from the register when the cashier opened it.

Investigators said another employee confronted him, and he gave back the money before leaving.

Kraus is also connected to an incident that occurred on December 20 a the KARM Thrift Store on Merchant Drive. Investigators said Kraus approached the register and demanded money while appearing to conceal a weapon. Kraus allegedly stole the money and fled on foot.

