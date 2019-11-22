Man arrested for shoplifting had 7 outstanding warrants around East Tennessee

A man was arrested at West Town Mall after allegedly attempting to steal a purse from Dillard's on November 19, according to Knoxville Police.

Court documents show an officer encountered Samuel Fox after he allegedly tried to leave without paying for a purse.

A report shows that Fox threw the merchandise to the ground and attempted to run away. The officer said Fox was tased after a knife was spotted in his right front pocket.

During Fox's arrest, officers said they discovered he had seven outstanding warrants. Four in Knox County, one in Blount County and two in Sevier County. The warrants include charges of burglary, failure to appear and others.

