Thefts, car burglary on UT campus; suspect in custody

The University of Tennessee Police Department announced the arrest of a man in connection to a string of thefts on campus. Ricky Jerome Smith was charged with one count of theft and another count of auto burglary.

The University sent out a notification saying they believed Smith is responsible for thefts from administrative buildings and a of a vehicle which has since been recovered. If you see Smith on campus in the future, you're asked to call UT Police immediately at (865) 974-3111 or via the LiveSafe application.

UT notes that most students and employees are working remotely, but some students and essential personnel remain on campus. University police remind people to keep all doors and windows to offices, buildings, and vehicles locked, and that propping doors open is prohibited.

