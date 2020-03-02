Man arrested after Laurel County brawl

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) — Officials from the Laurel County Sheriff's Office said Jared Malicoat of East Bernstadt was arrested Saturday night after deputies responded to a call about a fight off Jackson Road.
When deputies arrived, they said they saw Malicoat fighting another man.
Officials said when Malicoat saw deputies he attempted to run away, but after a scuffle deputies were able to arrest him.
Deputies also reported that Malicoat broke out all of the windows of a van at the scene and was determined to be under the influence.
He was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.
