Man arrested in Tenn. after calling police to turn himself in, holding knife to neck in standoff

A man wanted out of Virginia was arrested after he called police to turn himself in, then held a knife to his neck in a standoff.

Joehanathan Castle, 38, reportedly told dispatchers he had an outstanding warrant from Virginia and wished to turn himself in.

Johnson City police arrived at the home and saw Castle with his right hand in his pocket. Officers said he appeared to be holding something in his pocket.

Castle was asked to remove his hand from the pocket but did not comply, according to reports.

JCPD said Castle made suicidal statements and drew a knife to his neck.

JCPD reported after a brief standoff, officers persuaded Castle to put down the knife, and he was taken into custody.

Castle’s outstanding warrant out of Bristol, Virginia was confirmed with full extradition.

Castle was charged with fugitive from justice and transported to the Washington Co. Detention Center.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WJHL. All rights reserved.