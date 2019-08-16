Man accused of robbing Knoxville Motel 6 reportedly yells marital rant at employees

A Knoxville man was taken into custody after reportedly robbing a Motel 6 at gunpoint, according to court documents.

Records show that Michael Dunford covered his face with a white mask, entered the Motel 6 on Harry Lane Boulevard on August 9 and pointed an automatic rifle at the person working behind the desk.

Witnesses said Dunford yelled that someone was sleeping with his wife and "F*** Motel 6." Then he reportedly ordered the attendant to put cash into a bag.

Records show Dunford then ordered the attendant to help him push a safe from an office to his gold Honda Odyssey parked outside.

According to the report, Dunford allegedly got away with about $6,500 in cash.

A manager at the hotel was able to identify Dunford because she said he came to Motel 6 frequently.

According to the report, she told officers she knew him because of "The way he wore his pants low on his buttocks, the special design shown on the back of his pants, and his tan work boots that he always wears."

Dunford was booked into the Knox County Jail on August 9.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.

