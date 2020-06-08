Advertisement

Man blows own hand off with bomb intended to target women, Virginia authorities say

Source: WHBQ(WVLT)
By WVLT Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2020 at 3:56 PM EDT
A Virginia man believed to be an 'incel' accidentally blew his own hand off bomb authorities say was meant to target women.

that 23-year-old Cole Alexander Carini was arrested and charged with one count of lying to federal agents Thursday, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Virginia.

According to a release from U.S. Attorney Thomas T. Cullen, the 23-year-old showed up to a Richlands health clinic on Wednesday, suffering from severe injuries to his hands and fingers. One of his hands was completely missing, and several of his fingers were gone.

Carini was rushed to Clinch Valley Medical Center after telling the police he suffered the injuries from a lawnmower accident at his home. Police said a search of his home found that the grass was overgrown and had no signs of recent mowing.

Instead, authorities said they found a locker in Carini's bedroom containing a plastic bottle with triacetone triperoxide, which an FBI agent said it is an explosive used to create improvised explosive devices or IEDs. Beside the footlocker was a box of rusty nails, which could be used as shrapnel in an IED.

“Adjacent to the nails on the floor was a blistered plastic container. The top of the container had been peeled back in a manner consistent with an explosion,” Special Agent Neil Schimke wrote.

The blinds in the room reportedly had cut marks consistent with an explosion having pierced them.

“Near the blinds was a T-shirt with the same cut marks,” Schimke wrote. “On the ceiling above the plastic container was a red substance believed to be blood splattered on the ceiling, along with a skin-colored chunk believed to be flesh.”

FBI agents searching the home found blood droplets leading from the bedroom, down the stairs, and out the front door. Blood was also found on and inside a red minivan adjacent to the door of the home.

Agents reportedly found a red shed behind Carini's grandmother's home that gave "probable cause to obtain a search warrant for the shed, including a surveillance system, PVC pipes, pieces of loose wires, empty chemical containers, extension cables and a pit that appeared to have loose soil surrounding it consistent with the site of an explosion," according to the affidavit written by Schimke.

Authorities reported finding additional empty chemical containers, coffee filters, various electronic switches, a hot plate, and a container filled with an unidentified fluid inside the shed. Next to the hot plate were coffee cups with a white, crystalline residue in them.

On the floor of the shed, investigators said they found several crumpled up letters "containing disturbing scenarios of revenge against women.

Here are some of the scenarios:

"He casually walked through the shopping mall. His jacket concealed deadly objects.”

“He had … of tension that would come and go as he now approached the stage of hot cheerleaders.”

“Even if he died, this statement was worth it!”

“A dead seriousness sank in as he realized that he was truly passing the point of no return.”

“He decided, ‘I will not back down. I will not be afraid of the consequences, no matter what.'

After collecting all of this evidence, authorities said they questioned Carini again about how he injured his hand, and he stuck with the same story of injuring his hand while mowing the lawn.

Because of the evidence found at Carini’s home and inside his grandmother’s shed, he was charged with lying to law enforcement officials. With this additional charge, Carini faces up to five years in prison, or if charged with international or domestic terrorism, he could face up to eight years.

