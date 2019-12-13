Man arrested after crashing truck into 2 houses, breaking into another

Fountain, Colorado police were led on a chase early Thursday morning after officers said a man crashed into two houses and breaking into another house.

According to KKTV, the driver, 20-year-old Davijo Velarde, crashed into two houses on Avienda Del Cielo at 3:40 in the morning, ditched the pickup and left it sticking out of a gaping hole on the side of a garage.

Fountain Police Department said, Velarde ran a block north to Ancestra Drive and ran into a police officer patrolling the area who then proceeded to ask the suspect if he was okay. Investigators said that spooked Velarde, who took off.

As police searched for the suspect, FPD received a 911 call from a woman on Avienda Del Cielo reporting a man banging on her door and asking to be let in.

Officers responded to the street and discovered the original crash scene a couple of doors down from the woman's house.

Investigators said he went down the street and let himself into an area home.

According to the department, a frightened mother discovered the suspect in her younger son's bedroom and lured him out while her older son called the police.

The boys then hid in a bedroom while their mother kept an eye on the intruder.

Officers pulled the boys out of a window to get them to safety and took the suspect into custody.

The mother tells KKTV, the reason the intruder gave for breaking in was that he wanted to use a phone to call his friends to pick him up.

Velarde faces charges of aggravated motor vehicle theft and second-degree burglary.

