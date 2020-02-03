Man called 911 more than 25 times for help finding hoodie, Ohio police say

A 32-year-old Ohio man was accused of calling police and 911 multiple times over his missing hoodie, according to court records.

WXIX reported that Harves Gardner, of Cincinnati, faces a felony count of disrupting public services after investigators said he called more than 25 times for help over his lost hoodie.

Cincinnati police wrote in a criminal complaint that Gardner wanted "rides around town to find his hoody that he lost."

Gardner was arrested on Monday and booked into jail shortly after 4 a.m., WXIX reported. He's scheduled for court on Tuesday.

